TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound traffic on Mississippi River Bridge briefly blocked after car crash
BATON ROUGE — Eastbound traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge was blocked after a car crash on Wednesday.
The crash, which was first reported around 12:02 p.m. on Interstate 10, was blocking one lane of traffic. By 12:20 p.m., the roadway fully reopened.
Traffic was congested along the bridge.
