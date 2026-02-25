72°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound back open after jackknifed semi-trailer blocked traffic in Walker
WALKER — I-12 westbound is back open after a jackknifed semi-trailer blocked all lanes of traffic near Juban Road.
The blockage was first reported around 12:24 p.m. and initially blocked the two left lanes of traffic. However, by 1 p.m., the entire roadway was blocked.
Around 2:55 p.m., the road re-opened.
