Power outage along Sherwood Forest Boulevard snarls traffic during Thursday morning commute

BATON ROUGE — Traffic was especially heavy along Sherwood Forest Boulevard near its intersection with Interstate 12 following a power outage Thursday morning.

Backups approached Goodwood Boulevard to the north and Newcastle Avenue to the south as motorists headed off to work and school.

Entergy Louisiana reported about 2,000 outages in an area between Old Hammond Highway southward to Longridge Avenue, a distance of about a mile. Service was restored about 8 a.m.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.

Several traffic lights were in the area hit by the outage, and power was also out to a Department of Transportation and Development traffic camera nearby.