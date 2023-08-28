79°
Power mostly restored in Ascension after outage likely caused by weather
PORT VINCENT - The Entergy outage map showed 3,264 people were out of power in Ascension Parish early Monday morning.
The map reported the outage started around 3 a.m. Monday. Entergy officials said the outage was likely caused by more severe weather that rolled through the area.
At 5:45 a.m., power had been restored to all but 245 people in Ascension. Entergy said they hoped to restore the remaining customers' power by 10 a.m..
