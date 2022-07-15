Potato chip bags filled with methamphetamine land Angola correctional officer in prison

BATON ROUGE - A correctional officer at Angola was busted at work Friday morning sneaking potato chip bags filled with methamphetamine into the prison.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 53-year-old Alisa Plessy, a correctional officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, was searched upon her arrival at work Friday morning.

Plessy was caught hiding 16.89 ounces of methamphetamine in potato chip bags, officials say.

She was detained and booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Plessy reportedly resigned her position at the prison before her arrest. She worked as a corrections sergeant at Angola since Oct. 25, 2021.