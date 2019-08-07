Pot left unattended causes Firethorn Drive house fire

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Firethorn Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities say the fire was caused by an unattended pot that was left on the stove. The amount of damage to the home was not provided.