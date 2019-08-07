80°
Latest Weather Blog
Pot left unattended causes Firethorn Drive house fire
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning.
The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Firethorn Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Authorities say the fire was caused by an unattended pot that was left on the stove. The amount of damage to the home was not provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aggressor armed with scissors threatened gun-carrying shopper inside Walmart, incited store-wide panic
-
SU's Human Jukebox selected to perform at 2020 Rose Parade
-
Witnesses give their account of Walmart hysteria
-
Gun pulled in altercation at Walmart, inciting store-wide chaos
-
Medical marijuana available at some Louisiana dispensaries starting Tuesday