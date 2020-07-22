Possible final online EBR Metro Council meeting Wednesday

91°
Wednesday, July 22 2020
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council is slated to meet online to handle city-parish business Wednesday.

According to its 29-paged long agenda, the council is expected to introduce measures that include an $80k crime fighting grant for the Baton Rouge Police Department, and a CARES Act funding allocation for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System.

Wednesday's Metro Council meeting requires that comments from the public (regarding items listed in sections that are open for talks) be submitted via email to publiccomment@brla.gov.

