Portion of N. Flannery Road to close for bridge replacement

BATON ROUGE - A portion of N. Flannery Road will be closed next month as crews replace the bridge over Lively Bayou.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering announced Monday that N. Flannery Road will be closed between South Choctaw and Florida Boulevard on Wednesday, November 7. A new bridge will replace the roadway over Lively Bayou.

Drivers will be advised to take Florida Blvd. to Central Thruway, then use the thruway to S. Choctaw as a detour.