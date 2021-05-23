64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Portion of N. Flannery Road to close for bridge replacement

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 29 2018 Oct 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 2:01 PM October 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - A portion of N. Flannery Road will be closed next month as crews replace the bridge over Lively Bayou.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering announced Monday that N. Flannery Road will be closed between South Choctaw and Florida Boulevard on Wednesday, November 7. A new bridge will replace the roadway over Lively Bayou.

Drivers will be advised to take Florida Blvd. to Central Thruway, then use the thruway to S. Choctaw as a detour.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days