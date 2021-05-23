64°
Portion of N. Flannery Road to close for bridge replacement
BATON ROUGE - A portion of N. Flannery Road will be closed next month as crews replace the bridge over Lively Bayou.
The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering announced Monday that N. Flannery Road will be closed between South Choctaw and Florida Boulevard on Wednesday, November 7. A new bridge will replace the roadway over Lively Bayou.
Drivers will be advised to take Florida Blvd. to Central Thruway, then use the thruway to S. Choctaw as a detour.
