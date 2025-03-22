Port Allen Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

PORT ALLEN — The Port Allen Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing after school on Friday.

Police said Samiracle Rivers, a student at Port Allen Middle School, was last seen on Friday around 3 p.m. near the 1000 block of Rosedale Road.

WBR Superintendent Chandler Smith said the teenager did not get on her normal scheduled bus. He said that Rivers instead rode bus 236 "with a friend."

The missing teen has braids and was last seen wearing a navy-blue sweater, khaki pants, and blue-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or contact the Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525.