Port Allen police chief issues stern warning to killer who shot 15-year-old girl

PORT ALLEN - In what he calls his first TV interview since he took over as police chief in the City of Port Allen, Chief Corey Hicks had a strong message for the person who killed a teenager in an apartment over the weekend.

"They can't hide forever," Hicks said. "They will be caught. They will be brought to justice and give the family some kind of closure."

Hicks said 15-year old Jazzimane Woods was inside an apartment on 14th Street when a gunman or gunmen opened fire on an apartment Saturday.

"She wasn't the intended target, but we are still doing our diligence and investigating," Hicks said.

Woods' family tells WBRZ she was at her aunt's house getting ready for bed when someone sprayed the exterior of the house with bullets. She was inside and was hit multiple times. Woods died at the hospital.

"She was a ray of sunshine," her father, Herman Forest Jr. said. "She always wanted to be a part of school functions and play sports and be a part and have her own career."

Monday, grief counselors were at Port Allen High School where Woods was enrolled. Superintendent Wes Watts said she was a model student and athlete who played softball.

"She made sure she was going above and beyond for everything she done in life," Forest Jr. said. "She put her best foot forward with it."

Woods murder comes as the Port Allen Police Department deals with two unsolved murders that happened years ago. Fatrell Queen was killed blocks away from the courthouse in 2017. Two years later, Larry Profit, a community activist was shot and killed in the driveway of his home. Both Queen and Profit's killers remain at large.

In the community, residents told WBRZ they have low confidence that the police department will be able to solve this latest murder. Hicks understands the frustration but said the community overwhelmingly spoke to put him in office. He pledged to leave no stone unturned.

"Give me an opportunity so we can get the right people working under me so we can work on these individual things that occurred in the past administration and give me a chance," Hicks said.