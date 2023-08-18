Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen defendant guilty of manslaughter in killing of French Quarter bartender
NEW ORLEANS - A jury on Friday found a 25-year-old from Port Allen guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of a French Quarter barkeeper in March 2022.
Daphney D. Jackson was convicted on a lesser count than that of second-degree murder, which prosecutors filed in connection with the death of 46-year-old Spencer Hudson.
They said Jackson became involved in a spat outside the Cat's Meow bar on Bourbon Street, pulled a gun and began shooting.
A bullet struck Hudson, who was inside the bar, killing him. A tourist from Arizona was wounded, but survived.
On the third and final day of trial, jurors convicted Jackson on the manslaughter count and a count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jackson was not guilty on a charge of obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OJJ agrees not to transfer any juveniles to Angola facility until after...
-
Bus driver sickout delays classes in EBR, prompts early dismissal for many...
-
Classes pushed back in EBR due to bus driver sickout
-
Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport...
-
EBR school district delays classes Friday as bus drivers call out sick