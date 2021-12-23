Porch pirate posse targeting homes across EBR, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies believe an organized ring of so-called porch pirates are targeting Christmas package deliveries across East Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office released a handful of images of crooks stealing packages from doorsteps across the parish. Detectives believe a number of thefts are tied to the same people.

"It is believed that many of these thefts are being committed by the same suspects seen in the attached photographs. These packages are being stolen from the front porch areas of residences during both daytime and evening hours," the sheriff's office said.

The people are seen driving a blue Acura with the rear window broken out and covered with clear wrapping or tape.

Detectives are hoping anyone recognizing the people will call tips to the EBRSO Larceny Division at 225-389-8784 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867).