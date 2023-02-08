Popular Tangipahoa Parish campground cutting ties with Yogi Bear, rebranding after almost 50 years

Photo: Louisiana Travel

ROBERT, La. - After nearly five decades, the Jellystone Park campground in Tangipahoa Parish is changing its name and dropping ties with the origin of the park's original namesake: Yogi Bear.

Owners announced the change Monday, explaining that the park was being rebranded as Tangi Pines Family Campground but that little will actually change inside the park.

"Recreational activities will continue as always without character interactions. Same staff and owners. Same level of Service," the post read.

Jellystone Park has franchised similar campgrounds around the U.S. and Canada since 1969, licensing the name of the park from popular Hanna-Barbera cartoon 'The Yogi Bear Show.' Those parks pay royalties each year to keep their naming rights.

The property in Robert, Louisiana first adopted the branding about 47 years ago.