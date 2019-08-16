Popular New Orleans TV icon killed in fiery plane crash, had circle of friends in former home of Baton Rouge

Photo: WVUE

NEW ORLEANS – A beloved south Louisiana television anchor with ties to Baton Rouge was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in New Orleans Friday afternoon.

Nancy Parker, the TV anchor, was with another person on the small, two-person 1983 Pitss S-2B aircraft. The plane went down about a half-mile away from New Orleans’ Lakefront Airport. The plane was originally popular among air show performers.

The crash happened while Parker was filming a report to air later on TV.

Parker, a TV legend in New Orleans, anchored the morning news on WVUE, the city’s Fox affiliate. She was a fixture on New Orleans television for more than 20 years.

Before New Orleans, Parker was seen on TV in Baton Rouge at WAFB Channel 9 where she built lasting friendships – journalists at most of Baton Rouge’s media: TV, radio and newspaper outlets.

Nancy Parker was a native of Alabama, a published author of children’s books and most importantly, a mother and wife. She has three kids and was married to a former TV newsman.

Authorities called the fiery crash “catastrophic” and “tragic.”

Federal investigators are expected to take control of the crash scene and begin an inquiry into what happened Saturday.