Popular Denham Springs restaurant closed indefinitely after fire Friday night

DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular Denham Springs restaurant was damaged Friday night in a substantial fire and has closed indefinitely.

According to the restaurant management, P-Beau's on Bass Pro Boulevard caught on fire after 10 p.m. Friday after they had closed.

P-Beau's shut down from August to September in 2022 for re-branding and renovations. They re-opened Sept. 26.