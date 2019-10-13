Pope Francis accidentally tagged The New Orleans Saints in a tweet

VATICAN CITY - Social Media is blowing up from NFL fans after a tweet was posted by Pope Francis.

Five new Saints were said to be canonized in the Vatican City, and the Pope took to twitter to recognize them, unintentionally tagging the New Orleans Saints using the hashtag "the Saints".

Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019

The tweet generated a bunch of hilarious responses from NFL and Saints fans alike.

What do You think about the Eagles? — Ray Doherty (@rayd1475) October 13, 2019

thank you holy father for the gambling tip — Clark Street Hauntologist ?? (@clark_yeet) October 13, 2019

Who knew the Pope was a member of the Who Dat Nation (LOL)!