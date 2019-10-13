82°
Pope Francis accidentally tagged The New Orleans Saints in a tweet

By: Chris Lunkin

VATICAN CITY - Social Media is blowing up from NFL fans after a tweet was posted by Pope Francis.

Five new Saints were said to be canonized in the Vatican City, and the Pope took to twitter to recognize them, unintentionally tagging the New Orleans Saints using the hashtag "the Saints". 

The tweet generated a bunch of hilarious responses from NFL and Saints fans alike.

Who knew the Pope was a member of the Who Dat Nation (LOL)!

