Pope Francis accidentally tagged The New Orleans Saints in a tweet
VATICAN CITY - Social Media is blowing up from NFL fans after a tweet was posted by Pope Francis.
Five new Saints were said to be canonized in the Vatican City, and the Pope took to twitter to recognize them, unintentionally tagging the New Orleans Saints using the hashtag "the Saints".
Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019
The tweet generated a bunch of hilarious responses from NFL and Saints fans alike.
What do You think about the Eagles?— Ray Doherty (@rayd1475) October 13, 2019
thank you holy father for the gambling tip— Clark Street Hauntologist ?? (@clark_yeet) October 13, 2019
CONFIRMED team of Destiny? @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter— Ville Terenius (@ThatTerenius) October 13, 2019
Who knew the Pope was a member of the Who Dat Nation (LOL)!