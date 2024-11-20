Poop on stoop causing a stink in Garden District

BATON ROUGE – The neighborhood gossip in one quiet community is really stirring the you know what these days – literally.

Someone is leaving dog waste in bags on the doorstep of at least one home. To find the culprit, the victim of this stinky situation has gone to social media to try and resolve it. But, amid the shock and awe people are also finding the pooping problem entertaining.

"This is more entertaining than it should be," user Case posted on the Baton Rouge Garden District Facebook group where Michael McIntosh posted two videos showing the person leaving the surprise on his stoop.

"Twice in five minutes and it's a lot of poop. like more than just one dog. Almost like it had been saved up," he commented on one of the videos he shared.

Reached by phone Tuesday, McIntosh said there were three bags of dog waste left behind. His security video shows the same person leaving the bags Monday morning.

"I originally thought it was trash," he said. "It was pretty brazen to do it in broad daylight."

McIntosh said he is puzzled about the whole situation.

"I can't imagine why a big street like that with multiple garbage cans .... there with tons of garbage cans... why anyone would stop right there to put dog poop," he told reporter Brittany Weiss.

Outside of possibly breaking mischievous conduct laws, there is no serious offense other than just being a pain in the you know what. When asked about the issue Tuesday afternoon, police said they would look into the matter.

