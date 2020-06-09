Pools, parks reopening in 'Phase Two' paired with heightened health and safety measures

ASCENSION- Many are excited to have some fun in the sun after weeks-long closures and quarantining due to COVID-19. One summertime hot spot that is finally open is Jambalaya Park in Ascension Parish.

Parks and swimming pools were just a couple of places dearly missed amid closures, quarantining, and social distancing. In 'Phase Two' of Louisiana's reopening plan, these places can reopen, but there will be some changes.

Owner of SELA Aquatics, Rob Dowie, says opening recreational swimming back up to the public comes with restrictions, including a limited number of swimmers at a time.

With a strict limit on pool capacity, there will be two sessions throughout the day to accommodate guests. Between the sessions, the staff will make rounds to keep things clean.

"Cleaning the chairs, wiping off the dust from the off-season, laying out furniture to make sure that physical distance is being practiced," Dowie said.

Sharon Patterson, a swimmer at the park, says pool days are exactly what she and her daughter Lizzie needed after being stuck at home for months.

"It's a little bit of a return to normal," Patterson said.

Other changes in 'Phase Two' at Jambalaya Park include:

- No more than 50 people inside of the facility at a time.

- The pool will be open for two sessions per day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons will be able to purchase a session pass for $5 per person, which is usable for only one session.

- Between the pool sessions, patrons must leave the facility with their belongings as staff sanitizes the area.

- The splash park and spray features will remain closed.

- In-water activities that could result in physical contact or less than six feet of distancing are not allowed.

For more information about additional safety measures at Jambalaya Park, click here.