Ponchatoula man killed in single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning
PONCHATOULA - Deputies said a 28-year-old man was killed in a car crash early Saturday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday that Bhrett Kupper of Ponchatoula was driving along Sisters Road near Pleasant Ridge Extension around 2 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said that for reasons still under investigation, Kupper drove into the opposite lane before losing control of his vehicle, running into a ditch and overturning multiple times.
Kupper was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards reminded drivers that the odds of surviving a crash are significantly increased when wearing a seatbelt.
