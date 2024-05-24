Pollock man arrested for rigging fishing contest by weighting bass

TOLEDO BEND - A man was arrested for fraud after he allegedly rigged his fishing contest entry in Toledo Bend.

Aaron Moreau, 38, was arrested for fishing contest fraud Thursday following the Big Bass Splash tournament on May 17. Moreau reportedly stuffed his contest entry with lead weights weighing 2.59 pounds and used the fraudulent fish to weigh in.

The grand prize for the tournament was shown to be a $100,000 value through a fully decked-out boat, a RAM truck, and $5,000 in cash.

Moreau fled the scene after weigh-in. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he turned himself in to the Sabine Parish Detention Center Thursday.

Moreau faces a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.