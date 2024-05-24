89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pollock man arrested for rigging fishing contest by weighting bass

2 hours 14 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2024 May 24, 2024 May 24, 2024 10:20 AM May 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TOLEDO BEND - A man was arrested for fraud after he allegedly rigged his fishing contest entry in Toledo Bend.

Aaron Moreau, 38, was arrested for fishing contest fraud Thursday following the Big Bass Splash tournament on May 17. Moreau reportedly stuffed his contest entry with lead weights weighing 2.59 pounds and used the fraudulent fish to weigh in. 

The grand prize for the tournament was shown to be a $100,000 value through a fully decked-out boat, a RAM truck, and $5,000 in cash. 

Moreau fled the scene after weigh-in. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he turned himself in to the Sabine Parish Detention Center Thursday.

Trending News

Moreau faces a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days