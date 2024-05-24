89°
Latest Weather Blog
Pollock man arrested for rigging fishing contest by weighting bass
TOLEDO BEND - A man was arrested for fraud after he allegedly rigged his fishing contest entry in Toledo Bend.
Aaron Moreau, 38, was arrested for fishing contest fraud Thursday following the Big Bass Splash tournament on May 17. Moreau reportedly stuffed his contest entry with lead weights weighing 2.59 pounds and used the fraudulent fish to weigh in.
The grand prize for the tournament was shown to be a $100,000 value through a fully decked-out boat, a RAM truck, and $5,000 in cash.
Moreau fled the scene after weigh-in. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he turned himself in to the Sabine Parish Detention Center Thursday.
Trending News
Moreau faces a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One firefighter injured after hour-long, multi-department fight with Central house fire
-
West Jeff student injured by gunfire moments after school lets out for...
-
LPSO deputy honored for actions during May 2023 shootout at Denham Springs...
-
State Police issues notice about motor inspection stickers that expire in 2026...
-
LSU great Seimone Augustus introduced as asst. coach