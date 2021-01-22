Police: Person struck and killed by dump truck on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly crash on Airline Highway that involved a dump truck.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday on Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue. A Mack Dump Truck reportedly struck and killed a person near the intersection.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Yolanda Franklin, 45. She died at the scene.

Investigators have not released any other details related to the crash.