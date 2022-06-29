Police: Woman crashed truck through auto repair shop, struck husband in freak accident

CENTRAL - A man was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a vehicle driven by his wife crashed into a building and struck him Wednesday.

The man was reportedly inside the business, an auto repair shop on Greenwell Springs Road, when the couple's truck plowed through the entrance and hit him, according to the Central Police Department. Officials said the man and his wife had brought their vehicle in for repairs before the crash.

Police said the woman was inside the truck when it accelerated into the building. She was unharmed, according to the department.

The man was said to be in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.