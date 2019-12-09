73°
Police: Woman attempted to stab boyfriend during altercation

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, March 28 2016 Mar 28, 2016 March 28, 2016 11:16 PM March 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - Police say an investigation is underway after a woman attempted to stab her boyfriend Monday night in Baton Rouge.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on West Chimes Street.  According to police, she swung a knife at her boyfriend during at altercation. The victim only suffered minor injuries.

A News 2 Crew was on scene as the woman was loaded into the back of a police cruiser. Police haven't released her identity or said if she has been charged with a crime. Check back for updates.

