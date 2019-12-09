Police: Woman attempted to stab boyfriend during altercation

BATON ROUGE - Police say an investigation is underway after a woman attempted to stab her boyfriend Monday night in Baton Rouge.



The incident happened at an apartment complex on West Chimes Street. According to police, she swung a knife at her boyfriend during at altercation. The victim only suffered minor injuries.



A News 2 Crew was on scene as the woman was loaded into the back of a police cruiser. Police haven't released her identity or said if she has been charged with a crime. Check back for updates.