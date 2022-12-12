64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Woman allegedly was sexually assaulted, wounded off Scotland Avenue Sunday morning

5 hours 21 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, December 11 2022 Dec 11, 2022 December 11, 2022 9:23 PM December 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and injured in an attack off Scotland Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers met with the victim at a hospital around 6:40 a.m. Sunday after she reported the assault.

The woman told police the assault happened on Rosenwald Road, near the Scotland Avenue intersection, that morning. At some point in the altercation, the attacker reportedly fired a gun into the ground, which caused an injury to the woman's leg.

The exact cause of her wound is currently unknown, according to police.

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days