44°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Two injured in shooting on Sherwood Valley Court
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting on 11624 Sherwood Valley Court Sunday night.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near N. Harrells Ferry Road. One of the shooting victims was transported to local hospital and the second one reportedly fled the scene. The extent of the victims injuries is unclear at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary City Council meets for first time since social media rant
-
Entergy explains sporadic power outages in EBR, Ascension
-
Six community fridges added in East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Community comes through for school employee living in flooded apartment
-
Supply chain issues lead to a rise in price of Thanksgiving meals