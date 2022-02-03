Police: Two arrested in catalytic converter theft ring

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a catalytic converter theft ring that troubled the entire East Baton Rouge Parish area.

Matthew Gibson, 39, and Brooke Gibson, 34, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison for allegedly cutting out and stealing catalytic converters from numerous vehicles.

Baton Rouge Police officers confiscated 101 catalytic convertors from the Gibsons' residence. Detectives also found various narcotics, including heroin, LSD, illegal prescription drugs, and methamphetamines.

The Gibsons were booked on charges of possession of stolen things over $25,000, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

In December of 2021 the WBRZ Investigative Unit did an in depth looking into the growing problem. Repair shop owners say thieves can pocket up to $300 on each converter they sell.