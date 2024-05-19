Police: Teen was wearing ankle monitor when he shot victim at BR apartment complex; device tied him to crime scene

BATON ROUGE - A teen with a criminal history was wearing an ankle monitor from the state's juvenile justice system when he allegedly shot someone at an apartment complex last month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Deon Walton, 19, on Monday for his involvement in a June 28 shooting at Cherry Creek Apartments at North Harco Drive near South Choctaw Drive.

According to arrest reports, an officer on duty at the complex heard gunfire and ran to investigate. The officer reports he recognized Walton from "previous encounters" as he fled.

Following the shooting, a teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed Walton was on GPS monitoring through the Office of Juvenile Justice at the time of the shooting. Tracking data from that device later showed Walton was at the complex at the time of the shooting in June.

Walton was arrested and booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.