Police, SWAT officers respond to hostage situation in Hammond
HAMMOND - Police responded to a hostage situation in a hotel early Friday morning where people were barricaded inside.
Police and SWAT officers said two were arrested around 9.m. following a standoff. Two subjects are in custody and no one was injured.
No further information was available.
