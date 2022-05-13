87°
Police, SWAT officers respond to hostage situation in Hammond

2 hours 13 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, May 13 2022 May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 11:10 AM May 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Police responded to a hostage situation in a hotel early Friday morning where people were barricaded inside.

Police and SWAT officers said two were arrested around 9.m. following a standoff. Two subjects are in custody and no one was injured.

No further information was available.

