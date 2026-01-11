Police: Suspect stole hundreds of dollars worth of tools

59°
9 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 21 2016 Mar 21, 2016 March 21, 2016 10:59 PM March 21, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for help identifying a thief caught on camera stealing several hundred dollars worth of tools from a truck parked at a business.

This happened at Honey Do Services on South Morrison Boulevard. The suspect is identified as a white male driving a blue SUV believed to be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

If you know anything about this crime contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5739.

