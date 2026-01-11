59°
Police: Suspect stole hundreds of dollars worth of tools
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for help identifying a thief caught on camera stealing several hundred dollars worth of tools from a truck parked at a business.
This happened at Honey Do Services on South Morrison Boulevard. The suspect is identified as a white male driving a blue SUV believed to be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.
If you know anything about this crime contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5739.
