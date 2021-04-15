Police: Suspect claims deadly double shooting was an accident

PLAQUEMINE - A man was taken into custody after a fight in Iberville Parish turned deadly over the weekend.

The Plaquemine Police Department said the shooting was reported on Harmason Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found two people shot, including one person with a gunshot to the head.

Both victims were rushed to hospitals Saturday. Officials confirmed Monday that one of the victims, 22-year-old Jacolby Thomas, had died. The other victim, identified as 26-year-old Demetric Turner, was treated and released from the hospital.

Police believe Thomas drove out to Harmason Street, where he got into a fight with Turner. Police said Malachi Bosley was across the street and ran over to intervene after Thomas began overpowering Turner.

Bosley, 22, told investigators that a gun fell out of Turner's pocket, and Bosley picked it up to pistol whip Thomas. Bolsey said the gun went off and the bullet struck both Thomas and Turner.

Bosley was arrested Saturday. He faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.