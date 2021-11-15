73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police still seeking leads months after man gunned down in front of his Baton Rouge home

35 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, November 15 2021 Nov 15, 2021 November 15, 2021 12:57 PM November 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Eric Andrews

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to determine who shot a man to death in front his home over the summer.

The Baton Rouge Police Department took to social media Monday asking for help solving the murder of Eric Andrews. Andrews was found fatally shot near the front steps of his home on Tennessee Street, which lies in a neighborhood off Highland Road, on Aug. 3, 2021.

The department said Andrews was reportedly approached by an unknown person outside his home and shot to death on spot. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 225-344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days