Police still seeking leads months after man gunned down in front of his Baton Rouge home

Eric Andrews

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to determine who shot a man to death in front his home over the summer.

The Baton Rouge Police Department took to social media Monday asking for help solving the murder of Eric Andrews. Andrews was found fatally shot near the front steps of his home on Tennessee Street, which lies in a neighborhood off Highland Road, on Aug. 3, 2021.

The department said Andrews was reportedly approached by an unknown person outside his home and shot to death on spot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 225-344-7867.