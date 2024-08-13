Police still investigating circumstances around stolen EBR school bus found repainted white and red

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish school bus that went missing over the weekend was found by the Baton Rouge Police Department, but it was repainted white and given new, red rims.

The bus was reported missing on Friday and found by police on Sunday. The words Jigga City Steppers were painted on the bus when it was found.

"On Friday, a school bus owned by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was reported missing. We are pleased to announce that local law enforcement successfully recovered the bus on Sunday. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they pursue their investigation into this matter," the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board said in a statement. "We wish to express our appreciation to the Baton Rouge Police Department and will refrain from providing further comments at this moment."

One school board official told WBRZ that due to the number of buses that they have now, sometimes buses are parked in parking lots. This time around, one was stolen, the board member said.

WBRZ reached out to law enforcement on the investigation's status to find out who could have stolen the bus or where it was found. They have yet to respond.