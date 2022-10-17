Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers

BATON ROUGE - Weeks after LSU Student Allie Rice was shot and killed on Government Street, very little information on a suspect has been revealed.

Many who know her, from friends and family to coworkers at The Shed, are still grieving her loss.

"It's been an emotional month. We're keeping Allie's name alive and Allie's memory alive," Chez Ciccone, an employee at The Shed, told WBRZ.

Allie was described as having a smile that lit up the room, and many said she had a bright future.

The Shed currently has a $50,000 reward for information that helps police find Allie's killer.

"This affected the family of The Shed, it affected the Rice family, and it's heartbreaking that a 21-year-old girl with her whole life ahead of her was just executed," Ciccone said.

Paul Rice, Allie's father, revealed on a local radio show that his daughter was shot 10 times.

He said earlier in the week that he is hoping police will be able to solve the case and bring closure.

WBRZ reached out to BRPD for more information on this case, but they said the investigation is still ongoing.

Rice is just one unsolved murder case this year.

Earlier this year, 3-year-old Devin Page Junior was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed. His killer is still walking free.

Police say these investigations are still ongoing, and they are asking the public to contact them with any additional information.