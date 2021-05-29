Police: Speeding and intoxication suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

RED RIVER PARISH - A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a Friday accident after veering off the road and crashing into a tree.

The accident happened north of LA Highway 786 just before 10 p.m. Kenneth Tilley, a 47-year-old Coushatta resident, was speeding when he lost control of the motorcycle, according to police reports.

Tilley and his passenger, 39-year-old Stephanie Bullock, were thrown off the motorcycle when they hit the tree. Neither were wearing helmets.

Tilley died of his injuries after he was taken to a local hospital. Bullock was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say speeding and intoxication were suspected factors in the crash. A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.