Police: Shoplifter's getaway vehicle crashes through store, injuring 11

A van crashes through a Ross store, injuring eleven Photo: Seattle Times

BURIEN COUNTY, WA - Monday evening shoppers were alarmed when a van that was trying to make a getaway after a shoplifting incident crashed through the store, injuring a multitude of shoppers, including a two-year-old boy who is now in critical condition.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. at a Ross store in Burien County, which is near Seattle.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office told ABC that a woman was inside of the Ross, shoplifting. He says she ran out of the store with the stolen items and jumped into a white van that was waiting to help her make her getaway.

But instead of speeding away from the store, the driver plowed right through it, causing panic and severe injuries.

Abbott said, "[The driver] took off at a pretty high rate of speed. He struck a vehicle directly in front of the Ross that was unoccupied and then went straight through the window and into the store, passing the registers and into the clothes aisle area. Inside, he struck a stroller that had a two-year-old child inside as well as several other people.”

Three people out of the eleven people who were injured have been listed in critical condition. Those three include, the previously mentioned two-year-old, a 41-year-old man, and a man in his 30's.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular assault.

