Police: Shirtless burglar roamed victim's property for 4 hours, made phone call mid-theft

WALKER - A cocky burglar was tracked down by police after he spent hours dawdling around the victim's property in Livingston Parish.

The Walker Police Department says the break-in happened Monday morning at a home on J.R. Drive. Police say surveillance cameras captured the entire four-hour heist between 7 a.m and 11 a.m.. The cameras captured the man making a phone call and leisurely going through the victim's belongings, loading items into his "distinctive" black pick-up truck.

The department says photos it shared of the shirtless thief on social media prompted more than 100 tips and eventually led them to Colin Fitzpatrick, 32. Police found him at his Ponchatoula home Wednesday, apparently sorting through the property he had taken earlier in the week.

He was transported back to Livingston Parish, where he was booked with theft, simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and criminal trespass.