Police seize 15 guns from group filming rap video in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Police say they arrested eight people, both adults and juveniles, filming a music video in Baton Rouge Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to Pampas Street around 5 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a crowd of people was waving guns in the air.

Police arrived on scene to find the group dispersing but detained 15 people and 15 firearms. The department said three of those weapons had been reported stolen. Officers also found a small amount of narcotics.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned the group had been filming a rap video in the neighborhood, apparently using the weapons as props.

Eight individuals were arrested. Two of them were booked into Juvenile Detention, and four more were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The remaining two individuals were released at the scene with District Court Summons.