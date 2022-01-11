Police seeking person of interest after Baton Rouge man's killing in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting that left a man from the capital area dead in the French Quarter over the weekend.

The shooting happened late Sunday night near Burgundy and Conti streets. Russell Ricou, 41, of Baton Rouge was gunned down after getting into an argument with an unidentified man, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Tuesday, police shared a photo of a person being sought for questioning in the shooting. Police said the man seen in the photo is not currently facing criminal charges but may have information regarding the killing.

Anyone with information on that person's whereabouts or identity is asked to contact police at 504-822-1111.