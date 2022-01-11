Baton Rouge man shot to death in French Quarter

Russel Ricou

NEW ORLEANS - A man from the capital area was shot to death in the French Quarter during the weekend.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports Russell Ricou, 41, was killed shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Burgundy and Conti streets. Police said Ricou got into an argument with another man who shot him.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter. No other details were immediately available.

Ricou's brother, Denis Ricou, released the following statement Monday.

"On behalf of his family and friends, we are shocked and devastated by the news of Russell having been murdered. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed in this world.

We hope the police are successful in finding the individual that killed my brother and that justice will be served."