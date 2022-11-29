Police seeking information about fatal hit and run from July that remains unsolved

BATON ROUGE - Officers are asking for the public's help finding new information about a fatal hit and run that left a 30-year-old dead in July.

Capital Region Crime Stoppers said Javon Serf was killed around 4:15 a.m. on July 31, 2022 when he was reportedly riding a large purple bike around the 6900 block of Airline Highway, near Prescott Road. Investigators believe he was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding Serf's death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.