Police seeking information about fatal hit and run from July that remains unsolved

2 hours 37 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 6:37 AM November 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
BATON ROUGE - Officers are asking for the public's help finding new information about a fatal hit and run that left a 30-year-old dead in July. 

Capital Region Crime Stoppers said Javon Serf was killed around 4:15 a.m. on July 31, 2022 when he was reportedly riding a large purple bike around the 6900 block of Airline Highway, near Prescott Road. Investigators believe he was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died on the scene. 

Anyone with information regarding Serf's death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

