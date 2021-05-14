77°
Police seeking gunman after deadly shooting at Denham Springs hotel Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a person to death at a hotel in Livingston Parish Friday morning.
The Denham Springs Police Department said Evan L Cloninger, 30, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police said the shooting happened early Friday morning at the Carom Inn along Home Depot Drive. Investigators believe a fight broke out between several people and led to Cloninger firing at least two shots at the victim, 36-year-old Mark Melancon.
Melancon was later found dead in the parking lot of the hotel with two gunshots wounds to the back. Cloninger fled the area before police arrived.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)665-5106.
