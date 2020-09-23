78°
Police seeking alleged gunman in St. Gabriel shooting
ST. GABRIEL - A man was shot several times Tuesday night in St. Gabriel.
Authorities were called to the scene around 11 p.m. in the area of 4960 Martin Luther King Pkwy on reports of a man shot.
The victim drove himself to seek help. Officers found him lying in the driveway of a home on Magnolia De Christopher Dr.
He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with several gunshot wounds.
Police identified the suspect Wednesday afternoon as Maurice Carter, 42. He is being sought by officers on a charge of second-degree murder.
