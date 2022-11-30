64°
Latest Weather Blog
Police seeking 18-year-old suspect in shopping center carjacking
GONZALES - An 18-year-old is wanted for allegedly participating in an October carjacking, according to police.
The Gonzales Police Department announced that James D. Earl, 18, was wanted in an investigation into a reported carjacking that happened on Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center. Earl allegedly participated in the carjacking along with Ricky Williams Jr., who was arrested after the theft led to a chase and the car crashing into a nearby home.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding James Earl is encouraged to call the Gonzales Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire on Glenhaven Drive just days before tenants set to move in
-
18-wheeler crashed through barricade, blocked I-110 for hours Wednesday morning
-
Missing pastor identified as victim in gruesome double murder in Covington
-
Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade
-
Mom trying to protect special needs daughter arrested after sending listening device...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams