Police searching for woman who allegedly forged signature on bank withdrawal slip, stole $10K
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for a woman who allegedly forged a signature on a bank withdrawal slip and stole $10,000 from a bank account in November 2022.
According to an arrest warrant, a woman called police after she was alerted by her bank that someone withdrew $10,000 out of her account. The warrant says that the victim got a copy of the withdrawal slip from the Chase bank on Corporate Boulevard and there was a forged signature on the bank document.
Officers said security footage showed Trencia Gray forging the signature and making the withdraw. There was a $10,000 deposit in Gray's account afterward.
Gray, 28, is wanted for theft, forgery, bank fraud, identity theft and illegal transmission of monetary funds. Police ask anyone with information about Gray's whereabouts should call (225) 344-7867.
