Police searching for vehicle tied to 7-year-old's killing in New Orleans

2 hours 41 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, December 28 2021 Dec 28, 2021 December 28, 2021 11:43 AM December 28, 2021 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police are searching for a truck that was apparently used in the killing of a 7-year-old girl the day after Christmas.

The 7-year-old child, identified as Dillan Burton, was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sibling Sunday night near General DeGaulle and Hendee Street in the Algiers area around 8:45 p.m..

According to police, the vehicle used in the shooting is a newer model white and silver Chevy pickup truck with a bed cover on the back.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact police at 504-658-5300.

