Police searching for suspects in armed robbery on Jennifer Jean Dr.

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 26 2016 Apr 26, 2016 April 26, 2016 6:09 PM April 26, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano, Michael Vinsanau

BATON ROUGE- An armed robbery occurred Tuesday morning in a Tiger Land neighborhood where two suspects got away with a yellow Suzuki dirt bike.

The incident took place in the 700 block of Jennifer Jean Drive around 6 a.m. where shots were fired, but no one was injured, according to police.

Police are looking for two black male suspects who they believe is responsible for the incident.

According to police, one of the two black male suspects is tall with a slim build and has dreadlocks. The other is short, with and average build and short hair.

Police say they both have tattoos on their arms and could still be in possession of the bike. Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is encouraged to call police.


