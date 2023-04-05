Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery on Jennifer Jean Dr.
BATON ROUGE- An armed robbery occurred Tuesday morning in a Tiger Land neighborhood where two suspects got away with a yellow Suzuki dirt bike.
The incident took place in the 700 block of Jennifer Jean Drive around 6 a.m. where shots were fired, but no one was injured, according to police.
Police are looking for two black male suspects who they believe is responsible for the incident.
According to police, one of the two black male suspects is tall with a slim build and has dreadlocks. The other is short, with and average build and short hair.
Police say they both have tattoos on their arms and could still be in possession of the bike. Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is encouraged to call police.
MORE: About 12 BRPD crime scene markers are around this trailer. Some more down street. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/fGcNqeiYUM— MichaelVinsanau WBRZ (@MVinsanau) April 26, 2016
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman targeted by disgraced Plaquemine police chief files lawsuit, claims city failed...
-
LSU basketball stars take over Raising Cane's
-
Ascension Parish volunteers collecting supplies for tornado victims in Mississippi
-
LSU women's basketball champion Alexis Morris throws first pitch at baseball game...
-
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize Angel Reese for gesture