Police searching for missing woman with disabilities, last seen getting into someone's car
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing woman with disabilities who was last seen getting into someone's car.
Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Aug. 3 on Maple Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Investigators believe Burt got into a white car with another woman, but it's unclear whether she knew that person.
Anyone with information should call police at 225-389-2000.
