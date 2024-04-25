Police searching for man who tried to steal utility vehicle, use forklift to free vehicle

WEST BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man who tried to steal a utility vehicle from a local business Tuesday.

According to police, the man walked onto the property of local business along the 1200 block of U.S 190. He then occupied a utility vehicle, drove it off the premises and became stuck.

He then returned to the business, occupied a forklift, and drove toward the stranded vehicle. This resulted in both the forklift and vehicle becoming stuck.

Anyone that recognizes the individual or has any information pertaining to the identity is urged to call WBRSO Detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.