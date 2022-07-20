88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for man who followed customer in Walmart, committed 'lewd act'

1 hour 48 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022 Jul 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 8:25 AM July 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly followed a customer around a Walmart and committed a 'lewd act' in public.

The Gonzales Police Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that it was seeking information or identification of the man. 

No further information was given.

Trending News

The department encouraged anyone with information regarding the man's identity to contact the GPD at 225-647-9536.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days