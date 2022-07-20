88°
Police searching for man who followed customer in Walmart, committed 'lewd act'
GONZALES - Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly followed a customer around a Walmart and committed a 'lewd act' in public.
The Gonzales Police Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that it was seeking information or identification of the man.
No further information was given.
The department encouraged anyone with information regarding the man's identity to contact the GPD at 225-647-9536.
