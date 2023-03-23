Police searching for man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge; phone, wallet found in vehicle left behind

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man last seen downtown early Wednesday morning dropping off his family at a hotel.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Jody Bert, 44, who was last seen Wednesday at 12:45 a.m.. Police say Bert and his family were visiting relatives in Oklahoma and driving back home to Florida when they stopped in Baton Rouge for the night.

"After dropping the family off at a local hotel here in the downtown area, Mr. Bert went to park his car, family became concerned because he hadn't returned to the hotel. They went looking for him, found the vehicle, and at the vehicle all of his personal belongings," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a spokesman for BRPD said.

Officers said Bert dropped his family off at a hotel in downtown Baton Rouge and went to park the car. He never returned to the hotel.

Police later found his wallet and phone in a nearby parking garage, as well as his vehicle.

He is said to be 6'0" and 220 pounds with short black hair and tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, and red and white shoes.

"We don't believe at this particular time, that it's anything malicious intent. We are pushing forward with all aspects in attempt to get some lead way in this particular case," McKneely said.

Anyone with information on Bert's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.